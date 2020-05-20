Grande Prairie property owners will see a credit on their tax notice this year to cover the increase for 2020. City council previously approved a 1.25 per cent increase for this year and chose Tuesday to go ahead with a rebate that will zero that out in recognition of the extra financial pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The property tax deadline has been moved to August 31st, and the penalties for outstanding taxes in May and July have been cancelled. Council has also cancelled late sign-up fees for Tax Installment Payment Plans, Non-Sufficient Funds fees, and notice reprint fees.

Anyone unable to make the August 31st deadline or wanting to sign up for TIPP is encouraged to contact 780-538-0315 or taxinfo@cityofgp.com.