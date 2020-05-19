No new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the AHS North Zone. The total number of cases for the northern half of the province sits at 17 active, and 197 recovered.

Numbers in the Peace Country have remained stationary for the last five days, with the City of Grande Prairie showing no active cases and the County of Grande Prairie showing one active case, with four recovered cases.

Across the province, There were 33 new COVID-19 reported on Tuesday, with no new reported deaths. Overall, 1,004 active cases remain in Alberta, with 5,854 people recovering from the virus.

The province has completed over 218,000 COVID-19 tests since the onset of the pandemic.