Women’s shelters and sexual assault centres in the Peace Country have received funding from the federal government. The shelters in Grande Prairie, Fairview, and Peace River are included, along with GP’s PACE Sexual Assault Centre.

Up to $40 million in funding for organizations was initially announced in early April, and the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development confirmed over the weekend the money had been distributed. Maryam Monsef notes additional resources are needed to support women fleeing domestic violence and survivors of sexual violence at this time.

“Organizations that provide a safe place for survivors of violence are open and ready to provide support and we are deeply grateful for their tireless work at this challenging time. The quick flow of these emergency funds will help ensure that these organizations have the resources they need to continue their lifesaving work.”

The Grande Prairie Women’s Residence Association can be reached by phone at 780-538-1332, its 24-hour crisis line 780-532-2672, and email at gpwra@telus.net.

The Fairview and District Women’s Centre Association can be reached by phone at 780-835-5550, toll-free at 1-877-835-2120, its crisis phone 780-835-2120, and email at info@crossroardsresourcecentre.com.

The Peace River Regional Women’s Shelter Society can be reached by phone at 780-624-3466, toll-free at 1-877-624-3466, its crisis phone 780-624-3466, and email at admin@prrws.com.

The Pace Community Support, Sexual Assault, & Trauma Centre can be reached by phone at 780-539-6692 and by email at askpace@pacecentre.com.