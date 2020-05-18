The Royal Canadian Air Force has confirmed that Captain Jennifer Casey was killed in the Snowbird plane crash. Captain Casey was the team’s public affairs officer.

Casey had joined the Snowbirds in 2018 after a career in journalism. She is originally from Halifax.

The pilot of the jet, Captain Richard MacDougall has serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The jet appeared to have stalled shortly after takeoff in Kamloops and crashed into a residence.

The crash is under investigation and the Snowbirds remain in B.C. This is the ninth loss of life for the Snowbirds since 1972.