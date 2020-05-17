There was one new COVID-19 cases reported in the AHS North zone bringing the total number of cases in the zone to 229.

In the Peace Country, there has been no changes to the status of cases for the past three days.

Across the province, there were 57 new cases and 1,064 active cases. There are 57 people being treated in hospitals and nine are currently in intensive care.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the province is 6,644 with 5,453 of them considered to be recovered.

There was one more deaths recorded in the Calgary zone, bringing the total number of deaths to 127.

Since the onset of the pandemic, 213,078 test have been done in the province. Over the last 24 hours, 3,761 were completed.