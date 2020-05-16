Peace Regional RCMP has reached out to the public for help finding a missing man. 40-year-old Tony Vernon Noskey was last seen around 3 a.m. on May 15th in the area of Highway 986 and Haig Lake road in the Woodland Cree First Nation, near the community of Cadotte Lake.

Noskey is described as Indigenous male, roughly 5’9″, and 209 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black “Fox” brand ball cap, a red t-shirt and black hooded sweater, dark grey sweat pants, and light coloured running shoes.

Police say there’s concern for the man’s safety and wellbeing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Peace Regional detachment.