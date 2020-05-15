Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health has increased the limit on outdoor gatherings to 50 people. Indoor gatherings should still be kept to 15 or less.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says, despite the increase, physical distancing and sanitizing measures must remain in place. She also suggests that no food or drink should be shared between people at any time.

Dr. Hinshaw also revealed 58 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across Alberta on Friday. That brings the provincial total to 6,515, with approximately 82 per cent considered recovered.

There were also four additional deaths over the past 24 hours, all were residents of continuing care centres in Calgary. It pushes the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 to 125.

In the AHS North zone, there has been no change to the number of cases, holding steady at 228. Of those, 18 are considered active and two are in hospital. There have been no changes in the Peace Country,