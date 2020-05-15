The County of Grande Prairie is looking for local artists’ best work to help beautify the Clairmont Adventure Park. Artists over the age of eight can submit original pieces, which may be displayed part of Art For The Park.

“Our goal is to enhance the Park as a place for residents to gather,” says Parks and Recreation Manager Christine Rawlins.

“This project benefits those who participate by sharing something personal and meaningful with their community, and the County by having original art that enhances the Park, making it more inviting.”

Those who enter can submit one or more complete works of art, along with concept pieces. They will be judged by a panel from the County of Grande Prairie, with the winners selected to be displayed.

County officials say there are two potential sites for the winner’s art pieces: the wooden fences on the east side of the park, or the chain-link fence on the north boundary of the park to be viewed from the south side of the fence.

Artists will be entered into a draw to win one of four $100 prizes. For more information, visit the contest website. The deadline for submitted pieces is June 12th.