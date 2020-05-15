RCMP in Prince George is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a man missing since April. Police say they received a missing person’s report for 53-year-old Stephen Brett Dobson of Prince George. Dobson was last seen on Monday, April 6th, and last spoken to on Friday, April 10th.

Mounties say they have learned that Dobson often spends time outdoors and may have driven down forest service roads, particularly towards the Fort St. James, BC area, but he is also known to frequent northern Alberta, including Fort McMurray.

Stephen Brett Dobson is described as Caucasian, standing 6’0″, brown eyes, with greying short buzzed hair, and may have a goatee. He may be driving a white Dodge D-350 pick-up truck bearing BC licence plate EF2464. The vehicle is unaccounted for.

Anyone with information is urged to call Prince George RCMP at (250)561-3300 or your local RCMP detachment.