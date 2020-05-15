Several vehicles in the Highland Park area have been vandalized. Grande Prairie RCMP says it got several reports of vehicles spray painted with yellow paint between 11 p.m. on May 13th and 6 a.m. on the 14th.

The area hit included 99 Street and 88 Avenue, Patterson Drive between 78 Avenue and 80 Avenue, and 100 Street and 86 Avenue. Police are asking anyone who may have video footage of the suspects to contact the detachment or Crime Stoppers.