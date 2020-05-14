Peace Regional RCMP is looking for the assistance of the public in identifying any suspicious behaviour in the hours leading up to a suspicious fire.

RCMP and the Peace River Fire Department were called to a structure fire around 8 p.m on May 2nd in the abandoned forestry compound on 103 street between 111 and 114 Avenues in the town. Authorities say an outbuilding at the southern end of the lot was in flames upon their arrival. Fire crews did get the situation under control and helped prevent the spread of the fire.

Mounties continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire and are requesting that residents of the area with video surveillance systems or dash cameras review their footage and get in contact with them if any suspicious individuals or activity were captured on tape.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Peace Regional RCMP detachment at 780-624-6677 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.