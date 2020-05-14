Jasper National Park will reopen to the public next month. The federal government is opening up mational parks and historic sites beginning June 1st.

The partial re-opening could mean big tourism dollars heading back into parts of northern Alberta, as Jasper National Park averages approximately 2.45 million visitors a year.

To start, the parks will be open for day use only, with camping remaining prohibited. Users of trails, green spaces, and waterways are being reminded to keep health and safety top of mind, with physical distancing rules still in effect.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says new regulations on boating will prohibit pleasure craft operation in Canada’s Arctic and in northern Quebec and Labrador.