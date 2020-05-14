True Heroes Coffee will soon be available at London Drugs (True Heroes Coffee Co. Ltd, Facebook)

Grande Prairie’s True Heroes Coffee Co. will soon be hitting the national stage after being selected for London Drug’s Local Central program. Their product was one of 1,200 that applied throughout western Canada to be sold on London Drugs’ store shelves.

True Heroes Coffee Co. Owner Calorado Hudkins says the main objective behind the company was to bring attention to first responders battling PTSD, and acknowledging what they are sacrificing for the greater good. He and his wife created the company in 2017 and donate 10 per cent of their profits to foundations and charities that support firefighters, EMS, 911 dispatch, flight pilots, medics, nurses other hospital personnel, police officers, RCMP, military, and corrections officers.

“True Heroes coffee being built around the community and supporting first responders and emergency services as a whole is very much about the community and giving back,” he says. “With London drugs offering a local position in support to our community creates a double win to say thank you to our essential workers, emergency services and the local businesses struggling with these tough times.”

Hudkins says having many of the locations where their coffee is sold close due to COVID-19 has created a shortfall for his business, but London drugs offering up shelf space at full retail cost could give them an extra boost.

“Super cool to get featured and feel the love from a national brand that is giving back in whatever way they can,” he says. “We look forward to seeing how it all turns out and build up some funds or products to be donated right back into our community.”

Shoppers will start to see the local products hit the shelves of select London Drugs locations this week. Applications for the Local Central program are being accepted until May 15th.