The Grande Prairie RCMP will be out in full force this holiday long weekend to make sure drivers are following both health orders and traffic laws. Corporal Candace Hrdlicka notes the Victoria Day long weekend typically marks the start of road trip season, and means heavier traffic than usual.

“Although there has been less traffic on roads due to restrictions related to COVID-19, impaired driving, distracted driving and speeding remain a concern to police.”

Hrdlicka says this year’s focus of Road Safety Week, stretching from May 12th to 18th, is “Shifting Gears. It’s hoped to shift driver behaviour when it comes to issues like drunk and drug-impaired driving, distracted driving, and speeding.

Drivers are reminded to also not drive boats or ATVs when impaired, and to watch for motorcyclists, cyclists, and pedestrians on the road in better weather.,

“RCMP will be on the road promoting safe driving spaces and enforcing laws to help all motorists stay safe,” explains Hrdlicka. “There is zero tolerance for unsafe driving behaviours amidst the pandemic.”