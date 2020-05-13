Air Canada will be increasing its flight schedule to Grande Prairie in June. The Grande Prairie Airport says it expects to see flights from Calgary increase from once a day three times a week, to once daily starting June 1st.

The plane used will also be upgraded from the Dash 8-100 to a Q400. the daily flight will arrive from Calgary at 12:12 p.m. and depart for its return at 12:50 p.m.

It’s expected the airline will revive its service from Grande Prairie to Edmonton in early July. So far, Westjet has indicated it will keep its reduced schedule of one flight from Calgary a day, Monday/Wednesday/Friday/Sunday.

The airport says it has seen an increase in travellers over the past week, leading to a need for more social distancing measures. It will be limited access to the terminal building to passengers and staff only starting May 13th.

“This restriction does not affect curb drop off or curbside parking. Passengers can still meet outside in front of the Air Terminal Building.”

The terminal will be open from 2:30 to 6 p.m. until May 31st. After that, its hours will change to 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.