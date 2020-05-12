The full financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic may not be known for some time, but in the first three months of 2020, it has cost the City of Grande Prairie $1 million and counting.

Its Q1 2020 financial report was presented to members of city council on Tuesday. It shows the revenue lost from closed facilities outweighed the savings from the first round of layoffs on March 27th.

Broken into three sections, the report states the city is down $698,000 in lost revenue and $698,000 from employees being unable to work from home, with the temporary and casual layoffs offering up a savings of $142,000 in the last few days of March.

A total of 330 casual and temporary employees were laid off at the end of March. That was followed by the laying off of another 60 employees and redeployment of 45 staff members on April 21st.

The report also shows that, despite an initial assumption that city-owned facilities would reopen at some point during the summer, staff are now looking into the potential impacts of closures lasting until the autumn. To avoid running into any deficits, officials say short-term credit options remain available, but untouched, including a $35 million loan.