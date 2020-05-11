With crop planting season quickly approaching, patience is being urged in the County of Grande Prairie. Agricultural Fieldman Sonja Raven urges drivers to be careful around large, slow-moving farm equipment on the road.

“We know that each year, unsafe driving around equipment leads to collisions. It only takes a few minutes to play it safe around farm equipment and reduce your speed.”

Raven warns against trying to pass equipment while it is turning or following too closely. She adds that 13 per cent of farm-related fatalities are related to traffic incidents, according to Canadian Agriculture Injury Reporting.

Among the safety tips are staying 15 metres back until safe to pass and making sure the equipment is visible in a rear-view mirror before getting back into the right lane.