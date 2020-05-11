The Grande Prairie RCMP is offering up tips to residents to help keep them and their property safe as the days get warmer and longer.

Through the principles of what they’re calling Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design, mounties suggest both residents and business owners can get a leg up on crime prevention by using their yard space in creative ways. Some of the tips include:

Install fences and natural barriers on property

Trim bushes under windows to create clear sightlines

Exterior doors should open outwards

Always close gates

Put locks on windows

Ensure yard is well-lit

Ask someone to maintain the property if you will be away

Officials say the changes can be subtle, and some can easily be penned in as part of any summer restoration or backyard renovation work already planned.