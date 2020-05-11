A limited supply of essential safety items such as masks, gloves, and hand sanitizers will be available for purchase to eligible businesses that do not have these supplies on hand and have completed a business hazards assessment (Pixabay)

Businesses in the Grande Prairie area in need of Personal Protective Equipment can apply to get a supply from the Grande Prairie Regional Emergency Partnership. It has created a program called PPE4Biz with a limited amount of items like masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer for eligible businesses in need to buy.

Director of Emergency Management Dan Lemieux says the goal is to reduce the risk of transmitting COVID-19 between workers, volunteers, and customers.

“As many businesses prepare to reopen to the public as early as May 14th, implementing PPE4Biz is one of the ways GPREP and local chambers are working with businesses to help restart our region as safely as possible.”

In order to qualify, businesses will need to prove PPE is necessary and needed and that AHS guidelines are being followed. Applications will be accepted on www.gprep.ca as of 8 a.m. May 12th, and businesses are encouraged to apply early due to a limited supply. They must be located in the GPREP service area, which includes the City and County of Grande Prairie, the Towns of Beaverlodge, Sexsmith and Wembley, and the Village of Hythe.