Charges are pending after a brush fire west of Beaverlodge Sunday. The County of Grande Prairie Regional Fire Service says firefighters from Beaverlodge and Hythe were called to the blaze on Range Road 102 just after 3 p.m. and found 10 hectares of land burned.

Deputy Fire Chief Jason Nesbitt explains that, despite lower temperatures and higher humidity, the fire spread rapidly in the dry cured grass, helped by strong winds. However, fire crews were able to quickly contain the flames, and were on scene for several hours overhauling the fire and putting out hot spots.

“Even with the rain we had last week and the lower temperatures today, the potential for brush fires remains high in areas where there is cured grass and brush. A fire ban remains in place throughout the region because of those conditions, and to minimize emergency responders risk of exposure to COVID-19 as there are often dozens of firefighters from multiple departments required to work in close quarters at these types of fires.”

Nesbitt adds that the fire was sparked by garbage being burnt on the property. He says enforcement services is investigating the cause as a potential violation of the County’s fire ban. No one was injured.