The City of Grande Prairie is reporting no active cases of COVID-19, with all three of the reported cases now listed as recovered. Alberta Health has also removed one of the cases from the area. In a statement, an official tells us that “cases are under investigation and numbers may fluctuate as cases are resolved.”

The County of Grande Prairie is still reporting one active case, and four recovered cases. There are 31 active cases and 181 recovered cases in the AHS North Zone.

96 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed across Alberta, which pushes the total number of active cases across the province to 1,747. Alberta Health has confirmed one additional death in the AHS South Zone, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 to 117.

Across Alberta, 185,293 tests have been completed, with 4,186 coming in the last 24 hours. 4,389 Albertans have now recovered from COVID-19.