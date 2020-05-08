Despite another 81 new cases of COVID-19 being reported by Alberta Health on Friday, the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health says those recovered are now more than double the number of active cases.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says 4,020 of the 6,098 cases in Alberta are now considered recovered. However, Dr. Hinshaw adds it’s not all good news, as an additional death related to COVID-19 has been reported, a patient in the Calgary zone, pushing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Alberta to 115.

The case numbers in the City of Grande Prairie and County of Grande Prairie remain the same. The city has a single active case, with three recovered cases, while the county has one active case, and four recovered cases.

Overall in the AHS North zone, there are now 229 active cases of COVID-19, with seven people in hospital and none requiring the ICU.