Thanks in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic, the unemployment rate in Western Alberta jumped three full points in the month of April.

The jobless rate for April sits at 10.1 per cent in the economic region which houses Grande Prairie and Peace River, according to Statistics Canada. The region has jumped from 7.1 per cent in March.

Across the province, the unemployment rate skyrocketed to 13.4 per cent in April from 8.7 per cent in March.

The national unemployment rose to 13.0 percent, up from 7.8 percent last month.