The City of Grande Prairie says its sani dump stations at Centre 2000 and South Bear Creek Park will open on May 11th, as long as the weather allows. However, there will be additional health measures in place.

Users will need to sanitize their hands before and after using the stations, as well as wear protective gloves while disposing of and filling their RV units. The sanitizer and gloves will not be provided, so users will have to bring their own.

People must also follow provincial regulations when it comes to personal hygiene and physical distancing.