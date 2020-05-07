Nearly 20 local professional service firms have joined forces to provide free advisory services for a range of businesses suffering through difficult economic times in the Grande Prairie area.

Spearheaded by Nine10, AVAILGP will offer up a wide variety of services including legal, marketing, and design with partners ranging from Image Design, Out There Media, and Write Stuff Communications, to Speedpro Signs and KMSC Law.

Nine10 partner Ryan Blais says they got the idea from a group out of Edmonton. After getting the blessing to emulate it for the Grande Prairie region, it was full steam ahead.

“The word ‘avail’ literally means to help, to take advantage of an opportunity or an available resource,” he explains. “We really wanted to be explicit about that; those partners that have joined us in the launch are saying very explicitly to small businesses that we are here and ready to support.”

Blais adds they’re always looking to welcome more shops under the umbrella, as he hopes those who take advantage of the current service will then be able to pay it forward.

“We’re hoping this initiative will grow and businesses do avail themselves to the supports that have been made available through it.”

For more information, visit the AVAILGP website.