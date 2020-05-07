The Grande Prairie Regional Emergency Partnership has begun reaching out to businesses across the region to help in their efforts to follow safety guidelines when reopening.

Director of Emergency Management Dan Lemieux says they’ve contacted more than 90 businesses thus far, with many asking for things like gloves, sanitizers, and wipes. However, he admits there are certain hurdles still in the way.

“The tougher one is surgical masks… we’re working very hard to provide a supply but certainly that’s a bit of a challenge.”

Lemieux says they started the process by getting in touch with essential services workers and businesses that have remained open since the pandemic began. He says it has been a learning experience, and something he believes is invaluable to their overall strategy.

Lemieux adds, despite the first stage of the province’s relaunch strategy not yet underway, he feels a certain optimism from both business owners and residents.

“Really hopeful now that they’re starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel, understanding that this is only stage one, as we don’t have a date yet for stage two or stage three, but it’s a step in the right direction.”

Stage one allows for several businesses to reopen, including retail businesses and some personal services such as hair salons and barbershops as early as May 14th.