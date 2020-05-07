As of this morning, more than one million Canadians have been tested for COVID-19 with about six per cent of the tests returning positive.

According to Canada’s top doctor, the past week saw an average of more than 25,000 people tested daily. Dr. Theresa Tam says Canada has 63,895 confirmed cases including 4,280 deaths with nearly 81 per cent of deaths in long-term care homes. Tam adds more than 28,000 people or 44 per cent of the country’s caseload have now recovered.

As Mental Health Week continues, Tam says Thursday’s focus is on children and youth mental health. She says starting a conversation by sharing thoughts and feelings can help children and youth open up and voice their own struggles.