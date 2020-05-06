A wildland fire west of Grande Prairie was quickly brought under control Wednesday afternoon. The County of Grande Prairie Regional Fire Service says it and neighbouring fire departments were called to an area near Hermit Lake just before 3 p.m.

The flames were getting close to a farmer’s field, but firefighters were able to limit the damage to about four hectares of land. No one was injured by the fire.

The cause is under investigation, but Deputy Fire Chief Jason Nesbitt says it’s believed to have been sparked by a rock strike from farm equipment.

The public is reminded to call 9-1-1 at the first sign of fire so crews can respond as quickly as possible to minimize damage.