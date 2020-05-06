One of the active cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie has reportedly recovered over the past 24 hours. Alberta Health Services says there is now one active case, and three recovered, while there is also one in the County considered active and four recovered.

Eight new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the AHS North zone Wednesday, pushing the total since the onset of the pandemic to 229. The new cases follow two consecutive days when none were added.

Province-wide, Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says 60 per cent of the province’s COVID-19 cases have now recovered. Dr. Hinshaw says 70 new cases were reported on Wednesday, for a total of 5,963 across Alberta. Of those, 3,552 are considered recovered.

Hinshaw says six additional deaths related to COVID-19 were also confirmed, all in the Calgary zone. The total number of COVID-19 related fatalities in Alberta is now 112.

More than 170,000 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began.