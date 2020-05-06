A Grande Prairie man is facing charges after allegedly taking a joyride in an ambulance stolen from the healthcare centre in Bonnyville. Mounties say it was taken the evening of May 1st and was later spotted driving west down a highway with its emergency lights on.

The RCMP was able to use a tire deflation device and some tactical contact to put a stop to the vehicle. It’s reported the driver then tried to get away on foot but was quickly caught.

28-year-old Tyler Todd Day is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, obstruction, and six counts of failing to comply. He’s set to appear in St. Paul court on May 11th.