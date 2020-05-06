The Grande Prairie Regional College has signed an agreement with Athabasca University to help improve access to education opportunities for students in northern Alberta.

As part of the agreement, the 700 online courses currently available through the GPRC will be migrated to the new online platform over the summer. Officials say they plan to launch another 26 courses into the new online portal by September.

“It is innovative partnerships such as this new agreement between GPRC and Athabasca University that will allow GPRC to achieve its goal of being more inclusive, modern and accessible for students across northern Alberta and beyond,” says GPRC President and CEO Dr. Robert Murray.

“This partnership will allow us to accomplish that and ensure all communities have access to the programming needed to support the economic growth of the province,” Dr. Murray adds.

In addition to the online learning platform, the new program will including 24/7 access to technical support.