There’s no word yet on when in-school classes will start up again in Alberta. Education minister Adriana LaGrange sats a comprehensive re-entry plan in currently in the works

It will consider three possible scenarios that could exist by September. They include normal school operations resuming, the partial reopening of schools with restrictions, and the continuation of teacher-directed, at-home learning.

LaGrange adds everyone would like to see a return to normal in-school learning in September but it’s too early to make that decision. She says the best plan is to, “hope for the best and plan for the worst.”

“I look forward to school returning when the time is right and health restrictions allow for it.”

In the meantime, students will keep learning at home for the remainder of the current school year. LaGrange says that decision is based on advice from the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health.

She has also cleared up some confusion the re-entry plan may have caused when it was released last week. The “potential opening of K-12 Schools, with restrictions” is listed in Phase 2 of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy online and, while there is no date attached to that stage now, when the plan was originally released April 30th it indicated June 1st as a potential start date, depending on the success of Phase 1.