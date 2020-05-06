After having to postpone what is typically its biggest fundraising effort of the year, the staff at the PACE Centre in Grande Prairie are looking to the digital world for ways to enhance Sexual Violence Awareness Month.

Fund Development Coordinator Buffy McIntosh says last year they raised more than $18,000 in the campaign attached to the annual event. Now, they not only have to find a way to raise that money, but also the heightened education surrounding sexual violence it brings to the community.

“Make sure we can still get the Sexual Violence Awareness Month message out, and make sure that people are still aware it’s still happening, and people are still experiencing sexual assault and abuse during a pandemic. [They] need access to resources, and there are resources and supports available.”

McIntosh says they’re focusing on social media publications and awareness, while also trying to slowly fundraise the lost revenue. She adds that they recognize the world is in a bit of an influx when it comes to finances, which may also hamper their efforts.

“People’s finances are also really precarious and unstable, so it’s a really tough time to be fundraising,” she says. “[They’re] also really focused on COVID-19 efforts, and then we have all those other things that happen [in our area] in the summer, like flooding and fires and that sort of thing.”

McIntosh says, in the meantime, she hopes members of the Grande Prairie region will follow PACE on social media, like and share campaign resources and information, and, if possible, make a financial contribution through their online donation platform.