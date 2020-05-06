Firefighters, EMS, and ATCO Gas respond to a mobile home fire east of Clairmont on May 5, 2020 (Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)

It’s believed smoking material sparked a fire that damaged a mobile home east of Clairmont and injured a resident. The County of Grande Prairie Regional Fire Service says firefighters from the Bezanson, Clairmont, and Dunes station responded to the home on Range Road 50 a little before 8 p.m. Tuesday, along with the Wembley Fire Department.

Deputy Fire Chief Jason Nesbitt says when they arrived, fire was spreading from the front porch of the home to the roof through the siding.

“The fire was quickly brought under control and damage was contained to approximately half of the mobile home.”

One person living on the property is reported to have been burned on their hands and forearms as they tried to save property from the flames. They were treated by Alberta Health Services EMS at the scene and taken to hospital.

Nesbitt says it’s believed the smoking material had been placed near the outside of the home. The fire is still under investigation by the County Fire Marshal.