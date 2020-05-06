A section of 99 Avenue downtown will be off-limits to drivers temporarily Wednesday night. The City of Grande Prairie says eastbound traffic on 99 Avenue near 97 Street will be detoured starting at 7 p.m.

Repairs will be done on the nearby rail crossing. The disruption is expected to last around six hours.

While the road is closed off, drivers can either use 98 Street to head north to 108 Avenue or south to 68 Avenue. People needing to get into the Junction Point strip mall from 99 Avenue will have access.