The City of Grande Prairie says it will be looking to renew the $25.00 special recreation tax for certain property owners in Pinnacle Ridge to help pay for the repair, maintenance, and operation of water features located in the neighbourhood.

The Pinnacle Ridge Water Feature Levy will be up for discussion at both the May 12th Corporate Services meeting and the May 19th City Council meeting.

City officials say anyone wishing to speak to the matter as a delegate, must contact Legislative Services at

AgendaAdmin@cityofgp.com to submit their presentations via email or receive access to attend remotely via Zoom.