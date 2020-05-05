For the second day running, no new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the entirety of Alberta Health Services North zone. The total across northern Alberta remains 221

There are two active cases and two recovered cases in the City of Grande Prairie, while there is one active and four recovered cases in the County.

Across the province, 57 additional cases were reported bringing the total across Alberta to 5,893. More than half of Alberta’s cases, 3,219 in all, are now classified as recovered.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw also announced two deaths Tuesday, both in the Calgary zone, which brings the province-wide to 106. Just over 167,000 tests have been completed since the onset of the pandemic.