News Another Alberta meat processing plant declares COVID-19 outbreak SHARE ON: Wendy Gray, staff Tuesday, May. 5th, 2020 (supplied by Pixabay) A third meat processing plant in Alberta has declared a COVID-19 outbreak. This time it is at the Harmony Beef meatpacking plant north of Calgary. Alberta Health officials say there are 34 cases. This on the heels of a federal announcement of $252 million for the agri-food sector hit hard by processing plant closures and a surplus of produce because of the pandemic. The Cargill processing plant in High River just reopened yesterday after 900 workers became ill with the virus.