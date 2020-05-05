A 64-year-old man has been reported missing from Valleyview. The RCMP says Lee Aldrich left a home near the town on May 4th and has not returned.

Aldrich is described as white, 5’7″ and roughly 150 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes. There’s concern for his safety and wellbeing.

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts is asked to contact Valleyview RCMP or Crime Stoppers.