The GP Grows Phase 2 kit will come with a seed potato, among other items. (Supplied)

Following the success of the indoor garden packages, the city has now moved into phase two of GP Grows.

The package, known as a root pail, will contain soil, garden mix, a seed potato, which can produce upwards of 20 pounds of the product and two Zucchini seeds.

Energy Management and Environment Stewardship Manager Michelle Gairdner says after the rush from residents to take part in the indoor garden portion of the program, they’ve made some changes.

“We’ve increased the number of kits available this time, so hopefully this time we will be able to satisfy the desire of the residents,”

Gairdner says those who took part in the first phase, which provided seeds for lettuce, tomatoes, chives, and soil pellets, have been eager to show off their progress on social media.

“I’ve been seeing it primarily on Facebook, people showing their plants have started, or they’ve had to move them already because they’re growing so fast,” she says.

“It’s interesting that people are engaged in growing, which was part of the reasoning for doing this.”

Registration for phase two of GP Grows will kick off at 8:30 a.m. on May 6th. For more information, or to register, head to the City of Grande Prairie website.