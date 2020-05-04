The fire hazard in the Municipal District of Spirit River is high, and fire restrictions have been put in place. Central Peace Fire & Rescue Commission Fire Chief Brian Kroes says open burning of heavy fuels isn’t allowed, and people should be careful when doing things in dry areas.

“Due to ongoing dry conditions and gusty winds, areas of exposed cured fuels pose a significant wildfire risk.”

Campfires are still allowed in residential fire pits as long as they are under safe conditions. No other campfires or open fires are allowed in the backcountry or random camping areas. The same goes for the use of charcoal briquettes.

Gas or propane stoves or barbeques and portable propane fire pits are still allowed. Residents are also urged to ensure they have properly put out any campfires, and to check their off-highway vehicles for debris.

“This fire restriction will remain in place until conditions improve,” adds Kroes. “If the fire hazard continues to worsen, a complete fire ban will be issued.”

A fire ban is still in effect for Alberta’s Forest Protection Area, as well as the County of Grande Prairie and the MD of Peace. High Fire restrictions are in place for Clear Hills County, High Prairie, and the MD of Fairview.