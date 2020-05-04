Some peace officers in the County of Grande Prairie will carry on performing in-depth truck and bus inspections as part of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance. They began doing the work in December 2018 as a pilot project, and councillors have approved continuing the program.

CVSA inspections are done throughout Mexico, the United States and Canada. They are given by specially trained officers, including a team of Regional Enforcement Services members.

Over 2019, the County says 1,684 commercial vehicle violations were identified and addressed. The program failed 136 vehicles and took them out of service.