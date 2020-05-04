No new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the AHS North zone in the last 24 hours.

Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says 70 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the province, bringing the total number of cases province-wide to 5,836, with 2,942 now considered recovered.

Despite the relatively low number of new cases, Dr. Hinshaw also confirmed nine additional COVID-19 related deaths. Eight of those fatalities are in the Calgary Zone, with one in the City of Brooks. There have now been 104 COVID-19 related deaths in Alberta.

In the City of Grande Prairie, there are two active and two recovered cases, while there is one active and four recovered cases in the County of Grande Prairie. In the last 24 hours, 3,477 COVID-19 tests have been completed, and over 164,722 have been completed since the onset of the pandemic.