The Grande Prairie Friendship Centre & #HugASister are taking the annual MMIWG2S+ 5KM Run/Walk into the virtual world. Now in its second year, the Walk/Run is a way to raise awareness about Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit people.

Friendship Centre Executive Director Miranda Laroche says, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, they are getting registration from near and far.

“We have people from all over, from the United States registering as well,” she says. “I guess that’s what’s different with being virtual, we can get more people.”

Laroche says it will also be the first event of this kind they’ve had since the unveiling of the Spirit Sisters Rock at Grande Prairie Regional College.

“From our unveiling of the rock on October 4th, 2019, we’ve been able to have people go there and connect with the rock, and send out prayers,” she says. “When I go to the rock, I get a sense of calmness and peacefulness when I go to visit.”

The Spirit Sisters Rock is a monument to MMIWG2S, installed to mark the 10th annual Sisters in Spirit Memorial Walk and Vigil in 2019.

Laroche says the event will have no set time because of social distancing, but she has one request for the more than 300 people already registered.

“We are asking people to wear red and do the walk/run as a family, or on their own and we will have the route put out on Facebook.”

The goal is for participants to discuss safe times to take part.

The walk is part of the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit people.