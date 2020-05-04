A woman accused of fleeing police and ramming multiple cruisers is facing charges. Grande Prairie RCMP says officers tried to pull over a suspicious vehicle a little after 4 a.m. on April 29th.

“Police activated emergency lights and siren in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop, however the driver of the vehicle did not stop,” says Corporal Candace Hrdlicka.

Mounties say the suspect eventually turned into the Mountview neighbourhood, where police tried to block them in a cul-de-sac. It’s alleged the driver then drove into police vehicles with officers inside of them, and caused a significant amount of damage trying to get away.

The woman reportedly driving the pickup truck was then arrested without further incident. A man and woman, who were passengers, were also taken into custody.

26-year-old Becky Mustus of Valleyview has been charged with flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of assault on a police officer with a weapon, failing to stop after a collision, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle without a licence. She remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on May 4th.