Part of Grande Prairie since 1992, Watch Me Grow Family Child Care is a regulated Family Day Home Agency that provides local families with a quality childcare alternative – while promoting the Early Learning and Child Care profession!

Why Choose a Family Day home?

Family day homes in Alberta have A LOT to offer as they are regulated and monitored by the Government of Alberta’s Children Services.

That means…

all family day homes are monitored on a minimum monthly basis by professional childcare consultants

All family day home providers, as well as other adults in the home, are required to provide a clean criminal reference check, maintain valid First Aid/CPR, and medical certificates

All providers must possess at minimum a Child Development Assistant Certificate

All providers are required to participate in on-going training in the field of Early Learning and Child Care

Government subsidy is available for families that qualify

And all family day homes are required to provide a small group setting that gives your child the individualized attention and planned activities they need to learn and grow

Why Choose Us?

What really sets Watch Me Grow Family Child Care apart is their intense focus on the developmental needs of your children!

By providing a few key elements you can always count on, including:

Planning and implementing programs and activities that are responsive to the individual needs and interests of your child

Providing activities that help develop your child’s social, emotional, physical, intellectual, and creative needs through play-based learning

Providing flexible childcare options to fit your unique situation – casual, part-time or full-time

And providing support and encouragement to you the parents

Accredited since 2005, Watch Me Grow Family Child Care continues to pride themselves on implementing Best Practices in Early Learning and Child Care by going above and beyond the required standards!

All the while encouraging families and the community to work together in caring for the young children across our city.

