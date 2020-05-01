A tip from the public has led to the arrest of a man wanted for aggravated assault and who is a person of interest in a recent homicide. Corporal Ronald Bumbry tells MyGrandePrairieNow.com Telford Randall Howe was taken into custody in the City of Grande Prairie Friday morning.

Howe is facing charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, committing an indicated offence while disguised, and possession of a dangerous weapon stemming from an incident in Whitecourt on April 16th that sent two people to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the 39-year-old is also a person of interest in the death of a man in Grande Prairie early the morning of April 25th.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton determined the death was a homicide. The 32-year-old victim has been identified by friends and family as Trevor Guillen.

RCMP Major Crimes is still investigating and is asking anyone with information on the death, which happened in the area of 106 Avenue and 102 Street, to contact the Grande Prairie detachment.