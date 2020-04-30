RCMP on the scene of a homicide in Grande Prairie on April 25, 2020 (MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)

The death of a 32-year-old man in Grande Prairie has been classified as a homicide. The RCMP says an autopsy was done at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton Wednesday.

The identity of the deceased has not been released by authorities. However, his friends and family have identified him as Trevor Guillen.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit is still looking for a person of interest in the homicide, Telford Randall Howe. He is also alleged to been involved in the aggravated assault of two people in Whitecourt on April 16th.

He is facing charges from that incident and is still at large. He was last seen in Grande Prairie.

Police are asking anyone who knows of Howe’s whereabouts to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers. People are cautioned not to approach him, as he is considered armed and dangerous.