City of Grande Prairie Bylaw Enforcement Officers will be taking to the streets in May to remind both motorists and cyclists about bicycle safety.

Bylaws in Grande Prairie say cyclists under the age of 18 must wear a helmet regardless of where they are in the city. Officials say, for the most part, cyclists stick to trails and sideways. But for those who take to major roadways, a quick reminder that you are considered a motorized vehicle at that point.

Residents are allowed to ride a bicycle or skateboard on city sidewalks, however, the rider must not obstruct the sidewalk or prevent the safe passage of pedestrians. Drivers are being asked to show a bit of extra caution when approaching or passing cyclists who are using the roadway.