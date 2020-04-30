The number of photo radar operators in the City of Grande Prairie has nearly been cut in half due to the stark drop in drivers since COVID-19 measures began. In addition to temporarily laying off three operators, the remaining crew of four have also seen their hours slashed from 40 to 20 a week.

Mayor Bill Given says the decision was made after seeing the heavily reduced amount of day to day driving. He adds schools also being closed has taken away the need for consistent monitoring of the 30 kilometres an hour zones.

“Which is where the majority of enforcement was previously, there wasn’t a need to have as many resources there in that program,” he says.

“I think it was a smart, responsive move by administration that is really reflective of the areas that need enforcement today.”

Around the city, 64 of a possible 237 photo radar sites are still being operated, in addition to the six intersection safety devices, which catch both excessive speeding and drivers who run red lights at high volume collision locations.

Given adds it’s expected Council and Committee of the Whole will discuss the future of photo radar operation within the next month, as the current contract expires on May 31, 2020.